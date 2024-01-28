Tamil Nadu: 30K get degrees in 36th convocation of MGR university

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University’s 36th convocation saw 29,685 students graduating in medical research, medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and other specialities. Degrees were awarded in the presence of Chancellor and Governor RN Ravi and health minister Ma Subramanian.
Vice-chancellor Dr K Narayanasamy said that the university has formed a department of research and the corpus for research grants has increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore. An intellectual properties rights cell has also been established along with three research officers to take up patent registration, he added.
“It has been a year of academic rejuvenation for the university with focus on research and uplifting the academic standards of the university,” Narayanasamy said.
The governor conferred PhD degrees on 15 students in medical and medical-related studies. The medals and certificates were awarded to 119 students.
Dr Rakesh Agarrwal, director of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, addressed the gathering and said that the future should be filled with learning even after graduation since new opportunities are cropping up like application of artificial intelligence in radiology and pathology.