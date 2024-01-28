Tamil Nadu: 30K get degrees in 36th convocation of MGR university

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University’s 36th convocation saw 29,685 students graduating in medical research, medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and other specialities. Degrees were awarded in the presence of Chancellor and Governor RN Ravi and health minister Ma Subramanian.

Vice-chancellor Dr K Narayanasamy said that the university has formed a department of research and the corpus for research grants has increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore. An intellectual properties rights cell has also been established along with three research officers to take up patent registration, he added.