Tamil Nadu CM Stalin flies to Spain, to hold talks with Roca & Gestamp

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday embarked on an eight-day trip (excluding travelling time) to Spain and other countries to attract foreign investments. He is returning to Chennai on February 7. This is the CM’s third visit to foreign countries after the DMK government assumed office in 2021.
Talking to reporters at the Chennai airport ahead of his departure, the CM said his visit to Spain is part of his government’s efforts to make Tamil Nadu a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. The CM said he will be holding investment conferences with companies in Spain to showcase the investment potential of the state.
Entrepreneurs, trade bodies, key investors, and other stakeholders will participate in the conference. Stalin also expressed confidence that through his visit, new investments could be attracted from European countries. He also said direct talks will be held with Roca, Gestamp, and other big industrial houses.
The CM recalled that he visited the United Arab Emirates in 2022 to attract investments. During that visit, Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with investment commitments to the tune of Rs.6,100 crore and potential to generate 15,000 jobs were signed. In May last, he undertook his second visit to foreign countries --- Singapore and Japan. During that visit, MoUs with a commitment of investment worth Rs.1,342 crore to generate 2,000 jobs were signed. In all, through the two visits, MoUs for investments worth Rs.7,442 crore were signed.
The CM also said since the state government took expeditious steps to realise the investments committed through the above MoUs, many foreign companies including Omran and Mitsubishi of Japan have started establishing their manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu.
Significantly, Omran started construction works for its unit within two months of signing the MoU. CapitaLand Group from Singapore established its IT Park and Lulu Group from UAE started its project in Coimbatore. Senior ministers including Durai Murugan and DMK functionaries gave a warm send-off to the CM at the airport.