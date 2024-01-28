Tamil Nadu CM Stalin flies to Spain, to hold talks with Roca & Gestamp

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday embarked on an eight-day trip (excluding travelling time) to Spain and other countries to attract foreign investments. He is returning to Chennai on February 7. This is the CM’s third visit to foreign countries after the DMK government assumed office in 2021.

Talking to reporters at the Chennai airport ahead of his departure, the CM said his visit to Spain is part of his government’s efforts to make Tamil Nadu a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. The CM said he will be holding investment conferences with companies in Spain to showcase the investment potential of the state.

Entrepreneurs, trade bodies, key investors, and other stakeholders will participate in the conference. Stalin also expressed confidence that through his visit, new investments could be attracted from European countries. He also said direct talks will be held with Roca, Gestamp, and other big industrial houses.