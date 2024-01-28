Tamil Nadu: Collectors of several districts transferred

CHENNAI: The state government on Saturday night transferred many IAS officers including collectors of many districts.

D Baskara Pandian, Tirupattur collector, will take charge as collector of Tiruvannamalai vice B Murugesh who will take over as director of agriculture. R Brinda Devi, director of Horticulture, will take over as collector of Salem vice S Karmegam. K Tharpagaraj, deputy secretary, higher education dept, will take over as Tirupattur collector.

AK Kamal Kishore, director, of differently-abled welfare, has been posted as collector of Tenkasi vice D Ravichandran who will join as deputy secretary to the higher education department.