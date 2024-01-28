Tamil Nadu: Collectors of several districts transferred

CHENNAI: The state government on Saturday night transferred many IAS officers including collectors of many districts.
D Baskara Pandian, Tirupattur collector, will take charge as collector of Tiruvannamalai vice B Murugesh who will take over as director of agriculture. R Brinda Devi, director of Horticulture, will take over as collector of Salem vice S Karmegam. K Tharpagaraj, deputy secretary, higher education dept, will take over as Tirupattur collector.
AK Kamal Kishore, director, of differently-abled welfare, has been posted as collector of Tenkasi vice D Ravichandran who will join as deputy secretary to the higher education department.
S Arunraj, executive director, ELCOT, will take over as the collector of Chengalpattu vice AR Rahul Nadh. VR Subbulaxmi, joint commissioner (admn) of commercial taxes will be the new Vellore collector vice P Kumaravel Pandian who will assume charge as director of horticulture.
M Lakshmi, former Director of Stationery and Printing, will be taking over as director of the differently-abled department. G Prakash, Secretary/addl. commissioner (admn) of revenue administration will assume office as the commissioner of agricultural marketing vice S Natarajan, who has been posted as the additional commissioner (admn) of revenue administration.