Tamil Nadu: Info released by history-sheeter's ex-lover online aids Nellai cops to nab him

"If anything untoward happens, it may bring disrepute to the Tamil Nadu police," the post said. The 32-year-old history-sheeter from north Thalaiyuthu has been under police radar over inciting caste-based conflict in Tirunelveli district.

According to sources, he was in a relationship with the woman, but recently they got separated. Following this, Jacob allegedly issued death threats to her. Irked by this, she released an audio clip and posted details about Jacob's future plans of attacking rival community leaders, sources added.

Based on the information, the Tirunelveli police deputed special teams to nab Jacob, and arrested him from the hills in Marthandam in Kanniyakumari district. He was then produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days. Considering safety reasons, Jacob was then lodged at the Poonamalee sub-jail in Chennai. After interrogating him, the police also launched a search for Raja alias Rocket Raja at Anaikudi in Thisayanvilai and seized an aruval and a gun.