Tamil Nadu: New Tangedco app for swift power connection approval

CHENNAI: Tangedco has introduced a user-friendly mobile application in 12-section offices, including cities like Chennai and Coimbatore, in an attempt to streamline the approval process for new electricity connections.
A senior official told TNIE, “This app enables us to swiftly identify payment defaulters, manage disconnection services, address meter damage or repairs, and handle consumer grievances.”
Despite serving approximately 3.3 crore consumers statewide, Tangedco faces a staff crunch. To ensure prompt and efficient services without delay, it is necessary to turn to digital tools, the official said.
“The app is currently deployed in 12 section offices covering nearly 15,000 connections. Its performance will be evaluated in May or June. Based on the findings, modifications will be made before extending its usage to other section offices,” he added.
Highlighting Tangedco’s commitment to improvement, another official said, “In the recent consumer service rating of discoms (CSRD) by the power ministry, Tangedco climbed to the 10th rank among 62 discoms nationwide, shifting from B+ to A grade. This recognition is attributed to our online services and accurate meter readings. Our goal is to enhance services for consumers in both rural and urban areas, aiming for an A+ rating in the future.”
K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, expressed concern saying, “Tangedco must enhance its consumer services. For instance, as per the Electricity Act, new connections should be granted within a week. However, in Coimbatore alone, consumers are waiting for a month owing to insufficient single-phase meters. Tangedco needs to address these ground-level issues before implementing further reforms.”
