Tamil Nadu: New Tangedco app for swift power connection approval

CHENNAI: Tangedco has introduced a user-friendly mobile application in 12-section offices, including cities like Chennai and Coimbatore, in an attempt to streamline the approval process for new electricity connections.

A senior official told TNIE, “This app enables us to swiftly identify payment defaulters, manage disconnection services, address meter damage or repairs, and handle consumer grievances.”

Despite serving approximately 3.3 crore consumers statewide, Tangedco faces a staff crunch. To ensure prompt and efficient services without delay, it is necessary to turn to digital tools, the official said.

“The app is currently deployed in 12 section offices covering nearly 15,000 connections. Its performance will be evaluated in May or June. Based on the findings, modifications will be made before extending its usage to other section offices,” he added.