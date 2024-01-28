Tamil Nadu: Perambalur villagers suffer as water quality 'poor' for over 6 years

Another resident Ilam Thendral Venkatesan said, "The quality of water has been very poor for the past six years. The panchayat water is not fit to drink unless it is filtered. We, however, cannot afford to instal a water purifier."

"I hence fetch water from the Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant set up in nearby Maruvathur village. The authorities should set up an RO system in our village immediately," she added.

A few residents even in the grama sabha held on Friday demanded the panchayat to set up such a system and supply safe water. When contacted, Assistant Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department T Arulalan told TNIE, " We have already asked the government for RO systems in Veppur and Alathur blocks. We are also taking steps to resolve the issue through TWAD."