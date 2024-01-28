Tamil Nadu: Perambalur villagers suffer as water quality 'poor' for over 6 years

PERAMBALUR: Residents of Kurumbapalayam in the district complain that they suffer health issues due to a dip in the quality of potable water supply over the past six years. The 400-odd families in the village of Alathur block also complain of being left with few options but to buy water or fetch it from nearby villages for drinking and cooking purposes.
The panchayat pumps the water collected from the wells between Maruvathur and Elaiyur to overhead tanks which is then distributed through pipelines.
However, the water is of poor quality and is causing various health issues including urinary tract infection and diarrhoea, say residents. D Durai, a resident, said, "The water supplied to us is like that drawn from a limestone quarry. Even the colour of rice changes when it is cooked in the panchayat supply. We are scared that this will jeopardise our health. Hence, we buy water cans from stores which cost Rs 40 to Rs 45 per unit. We end up spending a chunk of our salaries in buying water." While other villagers are dependent on the village lake, the water is drying up due to deficit rainfall this monsoon.
Another resident Ilam Thendral Venkatesan said, "The quality of water has been very poor for the past six years. The panchayat water is not fit to drink unless it is filtered. We, however, cannot afford to instal a water purifier."
"I hence fetch water from the Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant set up in nearby Maruvathur village. The authorities should set up an RO system in our village immediately," she added.
A few residents even in the grama sabha held on Friday demanded the panchayat to set up such a system and supply safe water. When contacted, Assistant Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department T Arulalan told TNIE, " We have already asked the government for RO systems in Veppur and Alathur blocks. We are also taking steps to resolve the issue through TWAD."