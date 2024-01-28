Tamil Nadu: Traffic hit as bamboo trees fall on NH stretch near Kollegal

ERODE: Traffic on the Coimbatore-Bengaluru National Highway was disrupted for about an hour on Saturday as bamboo trees fell on the Thimbam Ghat road at Hasanur in Erode district near Kollegal Junction. Vehicles could not proceed on either side for about an hour.

Hasanur forest officials, police and fire-fighters rushed to the spot. The bamboo trees lying across the road were cut and removed using machines. After about an hour of work, the trees were completely removed. National Highway 948 passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and connects Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu with Bengaluru in Karnataka state. A large number of goods vehicles pass through this road every day.