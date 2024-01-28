Tamil Nadu: Wild elephant died of hepatitis, finds autopsy

COIMBATORE: A 25-year-old female elephant that was being treated here died the other day due to hepatitis, revealed a post mortem carried out on Saturday. The elephant was found unwell at Lingapuram near the Sirumugai forest range a few days ago. It died on Friday evening despite two days of continuous treatment at a farming land close to the Odanthurai forest.

The postmortem was carried out by Coimbatore forest veterinary officer Sukumar and assistant veterinary surgeon Thiyagarajan in the presence of Sirumugai forest range officials.

The animal was unable to stand on its own. The forest department personnel took blood samples from the animal. The results showed that the animal’s organs were damaged and based on that veterinarians were providing treatment, said sources.