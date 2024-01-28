Three of a family die by suicide in Salem

SALEM: Three members of a family in Salem died by suicide allegedly over huge debt. The deceased were identified as C Venkateswaran, 54, his son Rishi Kesavan, 30, and his daughter Pooja, 23. They belong to Indra Nagar in Masinaickenpatti in Salem.

Police said, “The family had built a new house here and had been living there for the past six months. On Friday morning, Venkateswaran’s wife Nirmala went to Seelanaickenpatti to meet her relatives. On Friday evening around 6 pm, she returned home and found her husband and son hanging. Pooja was found dead in the bed. Nearby residents took them to the Salem Government Hospital where doctors declared they had already died.”