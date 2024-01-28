Three of a family die by suicide in Salem

SALEM: Three members of a family in Salem died by suicide allegedly over huge debt. The deceased were identified as C Venkateswaran, 54, his son Rishi Kesavan, 30, and his daughter Pooja, 23. They belong to Indra Nagar in Masinaickenpatti in Salem.
Police said, “The family had built a new house here and had been living there for the past six months. On Friday morning, Venkateswaran’s wife Nirmala went to Seelanaickenpatti to meet her relatives. On Friday evening around 6 pm, she returned home and found her husband and son hanging. Pooja was found dead in the bed. Nearby residents took them to the Salem Government Hospital where doctors declared they had already died.”
“Pooja committed suicide first. The father and son recovered her body and laid it on the bed. Then they died by suicide. Their family has debts up to Rs 2 crore. They had an industrial unit in Sivakasi and ran a chemical business. Further investigations are on” a police officer of the Ammapet station said.
Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 or the helpline 1800-121-203040 of N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention under the name ‘Prana’.