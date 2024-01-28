Two eel species discovered from southern coasts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala

RAMANATHAPURAM: Researchers of the National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR), functioning under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), have discovered two eel species, one each from the coasts of Gulf of Mannar in Ramanathapuram and Kochi in Kerala.

The newly discovered Congrid eels belong to genus Ariosoma, and research articles on the species have been published and approved by concerned authorities, sources said. The species collected from the Gulf of Mannar has been named 'Ariosoma kannani' (to honour the late Prof L Kannan, Former Director of Marine Biology at Annamalai University and former Vice Chancellor of Thiruvalluvar University) and the species from Kerala coast has been named 'Ariosoma gracile' in accordance with its morphological characters.

Stating that the discovery adds to the growing understanding of the marine bio-diversity in Indian waters, Dr TT Ajith Kumar, Principal Scientist & Head of the Centre for Peninsular Aquatic Genetic Resources in ICAR-NBFGR, said, "Eels, scientifically known as Anguilliformes, represent a fish group that has received limited attention in terms of research, particularly in India. This discovery adds to the growing understanding of marine biodiversity in Indian waters. Until now, only a handful of research institutes have been studying the biodiversity of this less-explored group, and NBFGR is taking the lead in conducting exploratory surveys in the water bodies from Himalayas to Lakshadweep."