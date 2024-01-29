15,000 birds counted in annual census in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: As many as 170 bird species amounting to 15,000 birds were recorded during the annual synchronised bird census 2024 (phase 1) in Kanniyakumari district.

Kanniyakumari Forest Department under the aegis of District Forest Officer and Wildlife Warden (DFO & WLW) M Ilayaraja, completed the bird census in 25 wetland spots of Kanniyakumari district such as Suchidram, Manakudy, Theeror, Puthalam, among others. The census was conducted across Tamil Nadu on January 27 and 28, forest department officials said.