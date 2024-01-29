15,000 birds counted in annual census in Kanniyakumari
KANNIYAKUMARI: As many as 170 bird species amounting to 15,000 birds were recorded during the annual synchronised bird census 2024 (phase 1) in Kanniyakumari district.
Kanniyakumari Forest Department under the aegis of District Forest Officer and Wildlife Warden (DFO & WLW) M Ilayaraja, completed the bird census in 25 wetland spots of Kanniyakumari district such as Suchidram, Manakudy, Theeror, Puthalam, among others. The census was conducted across Tamil Nadu on January 27 and 28, forest department officials said.
"Approximately, 170 species, including 46 passerine birds, 33 species of waders, gulls & terns, 17 species of ibises, herons and pelicans, nine species of raptors, seven waterfowls, among others were recorded this year. Last year, 153 bird species amounting to 10,000 birds were recorded in the census. The increase in species highlights the richness of the Kanniyakumari wetland ecosystem and efforts taken by the forest department in protecting the wetlands," sources said.
On Saturday, a briefing about the bird census was given to the volunteers and staff by Ilayaraja, and the census was conducted between 6 am and 10 am. On Sunday, with the involvement of more than 70 volunteers and forest department staff, the census was carried out, they added.