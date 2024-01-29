17,000 LPG connections converted to PNG in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Of the 2.2 crore Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder connections, only 17,000 have been migrated to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) chairman Dr Anil Kumar Jain hopes the target to convert all the users to PNG is likely to happen by 2030-2031.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, Jain attributed the slow conversion rate in the state to Covid-19 and said the target remains the same. The PNG connections were provided in Tamil Nadu from the year 2019.

The PNGRB along with city’s gas distribution entities have launched a campaign from January 26 to March 31, 2024, aiming to promote the adoption of PNG among households.