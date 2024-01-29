17,000 LPG connections converted to PNG in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Of the 2.2 crore Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder connections, only 17,000 have been migrated to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) chairman Dr Anil Kumar Jain hopes the target to convert all the users to PNG is likely to happen by 2030-2031.
Addressing reporters on Sunday, Jain attributed the slow conversion rate in the state to Covid-19 and said the target remains the same. The PNG connections were provided in Tamil Nadu from the year 2019.
The PNGRB along with city’s gas distribution entities have launched a campaign from January 26 to March 31, 2024, aiming to promote the adoption of PNG among households.
He said the last to get PNG connections in the state will be the residents of rural areas. PNG offers distinct advantages over LPG — it is safe and reliable, does not consume storage space in the kitchen, and alleviates concern about dry out and replacement, he added.
Torrent Gas, which has been authorised by PNGRB to provide CNG and PNG in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal of Puducherry, has already laid 95 km steel pipeline and 69 km polyethylene pipes in Chennai.
The work of allotting PNG connections is currently in progress at New Manali Town, Madhavaram, Kallikuppam, and Nolambur areas. In 2024-25, Mogappair, Natesan Nagar, Ayyanapakkam, Puzhal, Padi, Jai Nagar, Choolaimedu, and Perambur will also be covered.
AG&P Pratham plans to provide around 10,000 PNG connections in TN by March 2024 end.