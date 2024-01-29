Bamboo park opened in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A bamboo park was opened at Iduvai village in Tiruppur on Sunday. It was established through a public-private partnership for around Rs 4 crore.

An official from the Tiruppur Municipal Corporation said that as they were searching for innovative methods for planting trees in the localities, we were approached by VETRY, an NGO from Tiruppur, and the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, for a bamboo park. We welcomed the idea as bamboos release more oxygen compared to other trees and they also reduce carbon and help fight global warming.

Since we already had 11.89 acres in Iduvai village, we decided to go ahead and after several rounds of talks we finalised the plan to develop a bamboo park.

He added that the entire project was established using the CSR funds of Royal Classic Mills, which contributed Rs 3 crore. Chennai Silks Group contributed Rs 81 lakh and the state government funded Rs 81 lakh. A detailed agreement was signed between the Municipal Corporation and the NGOs on February 26, 2020.

Though we had decided to inaugurate the park in the first week of July 2020, COVID-19 pandemic led to the delay. While the infrastructure support will be provided by the Municipal Corporation, plant saplings will be offered by the IFGTB. For the next 10 years, the park will be maintained by VETRY.

He further said that around 50 varieties of bamboo including gold bamboo and Buddha bamboo would be planted, and a walking area, playground, and a small exhibition hall for 50 varieties of bamboo for children were in the facility.

The park was inaugurated by Tiruppur District Collector T Christuraj, Coimbatore District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, and Tiruppur City Mayor N Dinesh Kumar in the presence of Classic Polo Managing Director TR Sivaram.