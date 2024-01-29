CDIIC joins hands with IIT Madras for defence product development

COIMBATORE: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC) in Coimbatore and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, to empower MSMEs to take up new product development for the defence sector.
The MoU, which was signed a few days gao, aims to bring innovation in the defence product development through the MSMEs in the district which is a prominent industrial hub.
As per the MoU, CDIIC will become a manufacturing partner for IIT Madras’ Research & Development wing with various DPSUs (Defence Public Sector Undertakings) and PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings). In the phase 1, CDIIC has identified 4 products of HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) designed by IIT Madras for indigenisation through the CDIIC Defence Innovation Hub (CDIIC-DIH).
This MoU will also be extended for the student exchange programme with IIT Madras and potential startup engagement with industries in Coimbatore.
Dr Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean, Alumni and Corporate Relations; Dr Chandramouli Padmanabhan, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Dr Ratna Kumar Annabattula, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras; P Ponram, Director; and Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal VSM (Retd), Strategic Advisor of CDIIC (Prof of Practice, Dept of Mechanical Engineering, IIT- M) were present during the MoU signing. This MoU will empower CDIIC to bring more business to Coimbatore industries.CODISSIA is the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association.