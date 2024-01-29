CDIIC joins hands with IIT Madras for defence product development

COIMBATORE: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC) in Coimbatore and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, to empower MSMEs to take up new product development for the defence sector.

The MoU, which was signed a few days gao, aims to bring innovation in the defence product development through the MSMEs in the district which is a prominent industrial hub.