Complaint to CM cell says area sabha meet held in temple sans residents in TN

"In ward 18, neither the councillor nor the panchayat officials invited the residents for the meeting. Instead, they gathered women, who visited the Sinthamaninathar temple for Annathanam, after telling them that they had to photograph the beneficiaries of Annathanam.

After making them sit on chairs, the officials read out the agenda of the area sabha meeting and got their signatures. Without knowing what was happening, the elderly women signed, and left the premises," he alleged.



Suresh has petitioned the chief minister through the special cell, collector, municipal administration and HR & CE departments in this regard. "I spoke with the HR & CE officials who stated that no such permission was granted to the Vasudevanallur town panchayat to conduct the area sabha meeting in the temple premises.