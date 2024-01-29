First round of seat talks with DMK positive: AICC leader Mukul Wasnik

CHENNAI: AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik said the Congress had a “very positive meeting” with the DMK’s seat-sharing committee on Sunday. Speaking outside DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, Wasnik expressed satisfaction over the initial round of discussions with the Dravidian major which leads the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu.

Wasnik and senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Ajoy Kumar arrived in Chennai on Sunday to commence the formal seat-sharing talks with the DMK.