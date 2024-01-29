Five caste Hindus held for attack on VCK men in TN

THANJAVUR: Vallam police on Saturday arrested five caste Hindu men for allegedly attacking two vans ferrying VCK members, who were returning to their village after attending a party conference in Tiruchy on January 26. According to sources, the party workers were on their way to Orathanadu when five men on two bikes hurled stones at the vans near Vaharakkottai.

The driver of one of the vans, identified as T Kirubakaran of Pattukkottai, sustained injuries. Further, M Chinnadurai, a party worker, was slapped by the accused, who also allegedly hurled casteist slurs.