Flooding contaminates wells, ‘health emergency’ in TN's Villupuram village as 20 fall sick

VILLUPURAM: Avvaiyarkuppam village in Mailam taluk is at the brink of a ‘health emergency’ as three wells, which are lifelines for the residents, are contaminated by debris and insects, leaving several sick.
Over 20 residents, including women and children, have fallen ill allegedly after consuming the contaminated water, said residents.
“The issue began with the recent rains which filled the lakes in the village, flooding the wells that were sources of drinking water. After the rainfall, the well water turned yellowish with debris, blanket worms and other small foreign particles in it,” said G Sathish Kumar (30), a resident.
Though the people raised an alarm with the Block Development Officer of Mailam, shortly after spotting the contamination, the official channels allegedly remained inert, exacerbating the plight of the villagers.
Amidst the growing negligence of the issue, more than 20 residents including women and children fell sick after allegedly consuming the water and got admitted at Tindivanam government hospital, sources said. However, their condition is stable and no severity has been reported.
The gravity of the situation was underscored in the recent Gram Sabha meeting held on Republic Day. Voices laden with concern resonated as residents beseeched the Panchayat Board for intervention.
C Silambarasan (48), a resident, said, “In a bid for respite, we sought the help of MLA Sivakumar. He arranged alternative sources for the water. But that alone is not enough. We urge the public works department to clean the well, ensuring safety to residents.”
Acknowledging the urgency of the matter, MLA Sivakumar said, “We held a discussion with the district administration to facilitate alternative water provisions. However, the immediate cleaning of the contaminated wells remains important.”