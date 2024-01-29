INDIA alliance riddled with contradictions, says Vasan

ERODE: The opposition INDIA alliance is in total disarray, said Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan, here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Vasan said, “I have been saying since the beginning that the INDIA alliance can’t make headway as it is riddled with contradictions. The party leaders in that alliance aim to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party. This is one thing they have in common.

However, in principle, there are many contradictions between them. Now many parties have left the alliance. This shows the lack of trust they have in the Congress party.