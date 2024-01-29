INDIA alliance riddled with contradictions, says Vasan

ERODE: The opposition INDIA alliance is in total disarray, said Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan, here on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters, Vasan said, “I have been saying since the beginning that the INDIA alliance can’t make headway as it is riddled with contradictions. The party leaders in that alliance aim to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party. This is one thing they have in common.
However, in principle, there are many contradictions between them. Now many parties have left the alliance. This shows the lack of trust they have in the Congress party.
Further, the alliance has lost the confidence of the people in most of the states too. This is one thing that will ensure their defeat in the upcoming parliamentary elections.”
He further said, “The Tamil Maanila Congress will announce its election alliance in due course without any delay. Now I am increasing the number of meetings with party functionaries and the public.
The executive committee meeting of the party will be held in February. A decision about the alliance will be taken then. As for us, we need an election strategy that can defeat the DMK alliance in the state. We want to make our strategy based on that.” The Lok Sabha election is to be held in April-May.