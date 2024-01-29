India will become third largest economy in three years, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

PUDUCHERRY: India is poised to secure the third position in the global economy within the next two to three years, said Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event at Pondicherry University on Sunday.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy also graced the occasion.



Praising Rangasamy for translating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideas into action, the Vice President said, “Currently, India holds the fifth rank in the global economy, and soon it will attain the third rank. Our culture is over 5,000 years old. We are emerging as a leader for other nations, who are adopting our practices like yoga and other teachings.”