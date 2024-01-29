India will become third largest economy in three years, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

PUDUCHERRY: India is poised to secure the third position in the global economy within the next two to three years, said Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event at Pondicherry University on Sunday.
Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy also graced the occasion.
Praising Rangasamy for translating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideas into action, the Vice President said, “Currently, India holds the fifth rank in the global economy, and soon it will attain the third rank. Our culture is over 5,000 years old. We are emerging as a leader for other nations, who are adopting our practices like yoga and other teachings.”
“Regarding digital transactions, India surpasses the total number of transactions conducted in the US, UK, and France combined. Over the past decade, 100 million LPG connections were provided to the underprivileged; 500 million bank accounts were opened, and 110 million farmers are receiving cash directly thrice a year. We have transcended favouritism, nepotism, and corruption. Now, the government is operating with transparency,” he added.
Highlighting India’s achievements, Dhankhar mentioned, “We manufacture warships like Vikrant, and even became the first nation to land on the Moon’s south pole. Today’s youth and students are the architects of India’s future and by 2047, our country will be in a much better position."
Meanwhile, CM Rangasamy emphasised the role of youth in bringing about a positive change, while L-G Tamilisai highlighted Puducherry’s active participation in Viksit Bharat events and the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the region.
Owing to the V-P’s visit, several parts of White Town were a vehicle-free zone on Sunday and this resulted in traffic disruptions.