Migrant kids skip school, join kin in areca nut farms in TN's Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Several children of migrant labourers engaged in the peeling of areca nuts in various parts of Thondamuthur on the outskirts of Coimbatore city are missing out on education. The labourers, who are mostly from Assam, are often helped by their children in their tasks on the farms.

Thondamuthur is a hub of areca nut cultivation in Coimbatore district, with more than 100 areca nut processing units functioning in the villages of Puthur, Kalikkanaickenpalayam, Muthipalayam, etc. around Thondamuthur. Thousands of Assamese families are based here.