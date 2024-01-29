Migrant kids skip school, join kin in areca nut farms in TN's Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Several children of migrant labourers engaged in the peeling of areca nuts in various parts of Thondamuthur on the outskirts of Coimbatore city are missing out on education. The labourers, who are mostly from Assam, are often helped by their children in their tasks on the farms.
Thondamuthur is a hub of areca nut cultivation in Coimbatore district, with more than 100 areca nut processing units functioning in the villages of Puthur, Kalikkanaickenpalayam, Muthipalayam, etc. around Thondamuthur. Thousands of Assamese families are based here.
When TNIE visited an areca nut grove in Puthur village last Wednesday, several children were seen helping their parents in their work.
A parent told TNIE that more than 10 children aged above five are not going to school, rather, they are helping their parents in their work at the grove. The same situation is in other places.
When asked about an out-of-school children survey conducted by the Samagra Shikshan, he said that officers did not come here and some parents are unaware of how to enrol their kids in the school. Several family heads we spoke to seemed unaware of the importance of children’s education.
When TNIE visited Mutthipalayam village, a parent said that only a few children were going to the nearby school and many children were at home.
An owner of the areca nut unit in Puthur told TNIE, “After Covid-19, most of the Assamese students do not go to school. Earlier, they were studying in schools. A few units arranged evening classes for the Assamese students and classes were conducted by a teacher from Assam,” she said.
A teacher from Panchayat Union Middle School at Puthur told TNIE that the labourers often return to Assam depending on the availability of work.
“So, teachers are unable to monitor those students who don’t make it to schools regularly. Despite this, more than 10 students are studying here,” she said.
The Federation of Education Development-Tamil Nadu coordinator Su Moorthy told TNIE, “As per the Right to Education Act the central government should ensure the education of children after conducting the survey. Though some dropouts found after surveys are admitted to schools, officers should ensure that all children who are not going to school are enrolled.”
He also wanted the disrict administrtation to montior the child labour on the areca nut farms.
According to the official sources, some officers refrain from visiting the groves for out-of-school children survey as those are private properties.
A Block Resource Teacher Educator in Thondamuthur told TNIE that they conduct surveys in all places frequently and admit Assamese children at schools. When asked about school enrollment details, she said she could not provide the correct details of such students as they are seasonal migrants.
When contacted, Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali told TNIE that they are monitoring drop-out cases closely.