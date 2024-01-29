Need separate budget for MSMEs, entrepreneurs’ body tells Union govt

COIMBATORE: The functionaries of the Coimbatore-Tiruppur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association (COTMA) have sent a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanding the Centre to file a separate budget for the MSME sector.

The industrialists have raised the demand as the Union Budget is set to be presented soon.

“MSME is the second largest employer after the agriculture sector. Raw materials like iron, aluminium, copper, brass, casting and stainless steel play an important role in determining the growth of this sector," said the functionaries of COTMA, President C Sivakumar and General Secretary G Selvaraj, in the letter.