Off the cuff: Political maneuvers intensify in Tiruchy as LS polls loom; DMK, Congress tensions rise

Back against the wall

With a few months left for LS polls, posters of KN Arun Nehru, son of DMK leader KN Nehru, have come up in Tiruchy portraying him as ‘MP of Tiruchy’. Sources said Congress cadre are worried if DMK will field a candidate on their own as the latter has been tight-lipped over the matter. A senior DMK leader said the posters were placed by party supporters out of their affection for Arun. This comes at a time of infighting in Congress as MP Thirunavukkarasar has been criticised by party leaders for selecting a district president close to him and lacking experience. Though the party has managed to diffuse the situation, it is no secret that all is not well within the grand old party in Tiruchy.

Hush, hush!

A day after the DMK youth wing conference concluded on January 21, minister Udhayanidhi Stalin appreciated the functionaries from Salem who worked hard for the success of the event by allegedly giving each a gold ring. It was done in a hushed manner as no reporters were invited to this. The functionaries were even reluctant to talk about it. Even now, the exact value of gifts awarded to functionaries remains a secret.

All in the game

Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the newly constructed jallikattu arena at Alanganallur on January 24. In order to fill up the entire auditorium for the function, DMK functionaries were asked to bring people from their respective areas. Each person ready to come for the inauguration was given Rs 300 and taken to the arena at 7 am. They were made to sit under the scorching sun and many among them were not even given breakfast. Women had a tough time as toilets at the venue did not have water.