‘PMK, Nadars must join hands, decide next CM, deputy CM of TN’

MADURAI: Though the Dravidian parties ruled the state for so many decades, there are no industries and no growth in the southern districts, PMK president Anbumani Ramdoss told the gathering at 72nd Nadar Mahajana Sangam on Sunday.
“Had Kamaraj not been chief minister, the state would still be facing a lot of hardship as regards growth. Kamaraj rose to chief minister’s post after Rajaji announced ‘kula kalvi thittam.’ Kamaraj was behind the educational revolution in the state. He made revolutionary changes in industries and water management. He should be seen as a national leader and not be reduced to the level of a caste leader,” Anbumani said.
Taking a dig at the Dravidian majors, he urged the Nadar community to join hands with PMK for the 2024 election. “We have to put a fullstop to the practice of seeking an MP or MLA seat from these Dravidian parties for community representation. The community should emerge as a powerful force to decide the chief minister or the deputy chief minister of the state,” Anbumani said.
Talking to reporters at the Madurai airport, Anbumani said liquor and drug menace are the reasons for law and order issues across the state. “All drugs that are available in the US are also available in Tamil Nadu. Nagapattinam and Tiruvannamalai are drug capitals of the state,” he said.
While addressing the gathering at Sangam, All-India Samathuva Makkal Katchi founder and actor R Sarathkumar said the then union government led by Jawaharlal Nehru had accepted Kamaraj’s schemes and projects only because he was a leader capable enough to execute them. DMK minister Mano Thangaraj also took part in the event.