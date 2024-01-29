‘PMK, Nadars must join hands, decide next CM, deputy CM of TN’

MADURAI: Though the Dravidian parties ruled the state for so many decades, there are no industries and no growth in the southern districts, PMK president Anbumani Ramdoss told the gathering at 72nd Nadar Mahajana Sangam on Sunday.

“Had Kamaraj not been chief minister, the state would still be facing a lot of hardship as regards growth. Kamaraj rose to chief minister’s post after Rajaji announced ‘kula kalvi thittam.’ Kamaraj was behind the educational revolution in the state. He made revolutionary changes in industries and water management. He should be seen as a national leader and not be reduced to the level of a caste leader,” Anbumani said.