Posters and ads on electric poles prove to be a risk for TANGEDCO field staff

“Notices have been pasted on most of the poles located in the busy areas where people movement will be high. This poses practical difficulties for field staff and increases their work burden. Many field staff fall down while climbing poles in the rainy season as they slip on the glue used for affixing notices or small ads.

Considering our safety, top officers should take proper action instead of issuing warnings,” he urged. Tamil Nadu Minsaravariya Tholilar and Poriyalar Ikkiya Sangam secretary K Veerasamy said, “Often staff have to do the additional work of removing banners or posters before climbing the poles. When thousands of field staff posts are lying vacant, such extra work burdens them.”

He also demanded that TANGEDCO should find a permanent solution to this issue. Coimbatore Consumer Cause, Secretary K Kathirmathiyon, told TNIE, “It is illegal to paste advertisement notices and fix banners on poles. Without strong action, private parties are using the electric poles like their properties.”

He suggested that TANGEDCO should handle this issue legally with the help of the police department. When asked about it, TANGEDCO Coimbatore region Chief Engineer K Kuppurani told TNIE that at present they have issued a general warning.

“We have planned to serve notice to the private companies who pasted their advertisement on poles violating the norm. We will monitor such activity. If they do not remove it within seven days, we will file police complaints for furthermore steps through concerned Assistant Engineers (AEs).