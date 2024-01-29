Ramnad requires govt attention to propel industrial growth: Experts

RAMANATHAPURAM: Despite holding great potential, lack of effective logistics and skilled labour continue to hamper industrial growth in Ramanathapuram, opined experts, urging the state government to fulfil long-pending demands for the better growth and development of the district. Ramanathapuram, a developing district, consists of nine taluks and 11 blocks, and has a coastline extending 237 km, the largest in the state.
Mainly dependent on agriculture (paddy cultivation in over 63 % of the net sown area) and marine-based activities, the district also comprises industries focussed on marine food processing, electrical equipment manufacturing, bricks manufacturing and power generation units, among others. Around 12,000 MSME units are also registered in Ramanathapuram. Yet, in terms of industrial growth, the district lags behind in comparison with others, sources said.
Apart from an electrical material manufacturing unit in Paramakudi, solar plants and few other MSMEs, the district lacks other major industries. Further, no major announcement towards industrial growth in the district was made at the recent Global Investors Meet (GIM) in Tamil Nadu, except for a proposed investment of Rs 1,000 crore by the Tata Chemicals to set up a chemical complex here.
In view of the aforesaid, TNIE spoke to experts in the district about aspects to be sorted out for a better industrial growth. Speaking, B Jegadesan, president of Ramanathapuram Chamber of Commerce, said, "The district has much potential for industrial growth. Yet, no development has been brought over the years. Firstly, we request the union government to complete the remaining 40% works of the Uppar Power plant project. Action must be taken to make it operational, as it will attract more MSMEs to the district." He also added that one of the major hurdles was logistics, as the district lacks connectivity with ports and airways.
"We have requested to implement the long pending project that aims to use INS Parundu naval air station as a joint-use civilian airport under the Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme. Also, in a bid to resolve logistics issues, there should be more number of trains (goods trains in particular) and expansion of railway tracks and roads, to ensure connectivity to major cities. Thereby, Ramanathapuram would become a preferable choice for MSMEs," Jegadesan said.
Apart from paddy, Ramanathapuram is also the top producer of chilli in Tamil Nadu. It may be noted that the mundu chilli of the district had obtained GI tag recently. "As the mundu and samba chilli enjoy a huge demand in the domestic and international markets, the government could promote its organic cultivation and improve exports. In addition, processing and export centres could be established here to boost chilli exports from Ramanathapuram," said Ramar, a major chilli farmer and exporter of the district.
In case of the fishing sector, experts said, the TN government could establish export and processing centres in Ramanathapuram itself, as currently, a majority of the fishes caught in the district are sent to Thoothukudi for processing and export. They further urged the Centre and state governments to address issues, including lack of adequate number of skilled labours, local markets demands, water availability and tourism site developments among others.
Speaking to TNIE, Vishnu Chandran, district collector, said, "Skill training has been imparted through the chief minister's flagship scheme 'Naan Mudhalvan' and soon locally trained labourers will be skilled as per MSME requirements. To improve logistics, roadways expansion and ECR road projects are in the pipeline. Also, a proposal to convert INS Parundu into a domestic airport is under consideration. Since Ramanathapuram is a drought-prone area, expert opinions are under consideration to improve water availability in the district."
Box 1
Industrial Estates occupancy status:
* SIDCO Industrial Estate Thelichathanallur - 25
* SIDCO Industrial Estate Utchipuli - 15
* SIDCO Industrial Estate keelanagachi - 13
* SIDCO Industrial Estate Sakkarakottai (New) - 28
The SIPCOT estate is under development in sakkarakottai , Ramanathapuram district and soon will be under operative after the development.
Box 2
Problems faced by the industries
1. Lack of skilled labour
2. Lack of logistics facilities
3. Lack of good road facilities
4. Lack of easy access to port and airways
5. Lack of local raw material
6. Lack of local market
7. Lack of fresh water availability