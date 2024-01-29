Ramnad requires govt attention to propel industrial growth: Experts

RAMANATHAPURAM: Despite holding great potential, lack of effective logistics and skilled labour continue to hamper industrial growth in Ramanathapuram, opined experts, urging the state government to fulfil long-pending demands for the better growth and development of the district. Ramanathapuram, a developing district, consists of nine taluks and 11 blocks, and has a coastline extending 237 km, the largest in the state.

Mainly dependent on agriculture (paddy cultivation in over 63 % of the net sown area) and marine-based activities, the district also comprises industries focussed on marine food processing, electrical equipment manufacturing, bricks manufacturing and power generation units, among others. Around 12,000 MSME units are also registered in Ramanathapuram. Yet, in terms of industrial growth, the district lags behind in comparison with others, sources said.



Apart from an electrical material manufacturing unit in Paramakudi, solar plants and few other MSMEs, the district lacks other major industries. Further, no major announcement towards industrial growth in the district was made at the recent Global Investors Meet (GIM) in Tamil Nadu, except for a proposed investment of Rs 1,000 crore by the Tata Chemicals to set up a chemical complex here.



In view of the aforesaid, TNIE spoke to experts in the district about aspects to be sorted out for a better industrial growth. Speaking, B Jegadesan, president of Ramanathapuram Chamber of Commerce, said, "The district has much potential for industrial growth. Yet, no development has been brought over the years. Firstly, we request the union government to complete the remaining 40% works of the Uppar Power plant project. Action must be taken to make it operational, as it will attract more MSMEs to the district." He also added that one of the major hurdles was logistics, as the district lacks connectivity with ports and airways.