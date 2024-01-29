Tamil Nadu CM Stalin asks DMK secretaries to take pledge on religious harmony on Jan 30

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday directed the party’s district secretaries to counter the increasing influence of religious extremists by taking a pledge on religious harmony at district unit offices on January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
In a press statement, Stalin condemned right-wing forces for undermining Mahatma Gandhi and his principles. Stalin said Gandhiji fell victim to religious intolerance because he championed the idea of not favouring any single religion.
Stalin also noted that even 75 years after Gandhiji’s assassination, communal elements continued to harbour resentment towards him.