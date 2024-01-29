Tamil Nadu CM Stalin asks DMK secretaries to take pledge on religious harmony on Jan 30

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday directed the party’s district secretaries to counter the increasing influence of religious extremists by taking a pledge on religious harmony at district unit offices on January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

In a press statement, Stalin condemned right-wing forces for undermining Mahatma Gandhi and his principles. Stalin said Gandhiji fell victim to religious intolerance because he championed the idea of not favouring any single religion.