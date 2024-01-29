Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister flags off pilgrimage to Murugan temples

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu inaugurated the initial phase of ‘Arupadai Veedu Aanmiga Payanam’ for senior citizens at Arulmigu Muthukumarasamy Thirukoil in Kandha Kottam on Sunday. He also gave away travel kits, including bags, to 207 selected senior citizens embarking on the pilgrimage to Lord Murugan’s six abodes.

Addressing reporters, he said that the department has allocated Rs 15,830 per devotee for the pilgrimage and the state government has earmarked Rs 1.6 crore to facilitate the journey for 1,000 senior citizens.