Teachers find ancient rock art in TN's Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR: team of teachers from Sacred Heart College in Tirupattur discovered prehistoric rock paintings, which are around 3,500 years old, from Solanur. The discoveries contain hints about the daily lives of people from the neolithic period.

The team of three teachers and a research scholar, led by Tamil department Professor A Prabhu, was on an expedition to find Kundrimani seed, which was used by ancient people to measure the quantity of gold, for the heritage cell in their college, when they accidentally discovered artworks.