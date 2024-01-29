Teachers find ancient rock art in TN's Tirupattur

TIRUPATTUR: team of teachers from Sacred Heart College in Tirupattur discovered prehistoric rock paintings, which are around 3,500 years old, from Solanur. The discoveries contain hints about the daily lives of people from the neolithic period.
The team of three teachers and a research scholar, led by Tamil department Professor A Prabhu, was on an expedition to find Kundrimani seed, which was used by ancient people to measure the quantity of gold, for the heritage cell in their college, when they accidentally discovered artworks.
The paintings were found between the foothills of the Yelagiri hillock, around 500 meters away from the east-west side of Kalyana Murugan temple in Solanur.
According to the team, the irregularly curved top of the rock served as a canvas for the ancient artists, who, after lighting fires, flattened the rock’s surface. The paintings depicted on the central piece of the rock, which is 6 feet in width and 12 feet in length, have a total of 13 human figures, each holding weapons.
“The scenes portrayed in the paintings showcase six human figures riding animals, brandishing weapons in one hand and gripping the animals’ necks as if preparing for a battle. It also featured a painting of a human figure with weapons, seemingly utilizing a boat-like structure, intricately drawn in a curved position,” Prabhu said.
He suspects that the paintings convey the inter-ethnic conflicts or possibly large-scale hunting events. These artefacts provide valuable insights into the lifestyle of the ancient people, shedding light on their daily activities and experiences, he added.
Prabhu said, “In Tirupattur district, rock paintings were only discovered in two places—Chandrapuram and Selliamman Kottai in Kandili. In this context, the artworks found in Solanur are important. However, the place is at risk of destruction due to cooking expeditions and alcohol consumption by people on the rock. Therefore, the administration and the archaeological department must take immediate steps to protect these paintings and preserve them for future generations."
In Tamil Nadu, rock paintings are predominantly found in the Kurinji and Mullai regions. The figures in these paintings, often simplified to basic elements, depict human forms holding bows, arrows, shields, and other weapons.