Three rare bird species from Kanpur find new home in TN's Vandalur zoo

CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur zoo, has received three bird species from Kanpur zoo in Uttar Pradesh, as part of an animal exchange programme.

A pair of Egyptian vultures, classified as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, three Himalayan Griffon, which are nearly threatened, and five mottled wood owls that are rarely sighted in the wild have arrived from Kanpur in a specially designed vehicle by road.

This apart, around eight common langurs were also received from Kanpur zoo. In exchange, Vandalur zoo has given a pair of reticulated python and mouse deer.