Three rare bird species from Kanpur find new home in TN's Vandalur zoo

CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur zoo, has received three bird species from Kanpur zoo in Uttar Pradesh, as part of an animal exchange programme.
A pair of Egyptian vultures, classified as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, three Himalayan Griffon, which are nearly threatened, and five mottled wood owls that are rarely sighted in the wild have arrived from Kanpur in a specially designed vehicle by road.
This apart, around eight common langurs were also received from Kanpur zoo. In exchange, Vandalur zoo has given a pair of reticulated python and mouse deer.
Confirming the details, chief wildlife warden and Vandalur zoo director Srinivas R Reddy said, “We received the animals on Saturday midnight. They will be kept under quarantine for 20 days before putting them on public display. For the first time, Vandalur zoo will have Egyptian vultures, Himalayan griffon and mottled wood owl species in its mix. I am sure they will interest the public.”
He added that the zoo had a pair of common langurs, but the male died recently. “We wanted to form a troop. So, we got eight healthy langurs.”
Vandalur zoo, being one of the major attractions in the city, is gearing up for the summer vacation rush and undertaking several initiatives to improve visitors’ experience by providing a clear glass view point near all the crocodile enclosures, augmenting RO water supply at 16 locations and adding more battery operated vehicles to cut down on waiting time.
Among ongoing works which are completed, the gharial, a fish-eating crocodile, and otter enclosures have been provided with clear glass and makes it more engaging for the visitors and animals.
A live fish feed was provided for the otters and the water cascade was appreciated by the visitors.
Reddy said many of these works were being carried out with CSR funds. “We were fortunate to receive around `8 crore in CSR grants.”
During the Pongal festival, the zoo management handled a footfall of 80,000.