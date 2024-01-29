TN BJP chief Annamalai scoffs at naming Jallikattu arena after former CM Karunanidhi

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai has ridiculed DMK’s bid to promote it as a champion of traditional Tamil sports jallikattu and rekla. He scorned the naming of the new jallikattu arena opened recently in Madurai after former chief minister M Karunanidhi, citing DMK’s earlier failure to prevent the 2014 Supreme Court ban on the bull-taming event on grounds of animal cruelty.
After inaugurating a rekla race at Kallapalayam junction on Sunday, Annamalai alleged the previous Congress-led central government was behind the ban on the state’s traditional games of jallikattu and rekla. “They also listed bull as an animal that should not be exhibited. DMK, which was in alliance with Congress at that time, was a silent spectator. Later the ban was lifted after the BJP came to power.
Annamalai also demanded the state government should fill vacancies in the government as the DMK had assured in its election manifesto.
The BJP leader also commented on the recent spats between a few state governments and governors.
“As per the Constitution, the chief minister has political power and the governor oversees any violations. Any dispute with the governor is not good politics. The words being used by the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala against governors are unacceptable,” Annamalai said.
Referring to the political developments in Bihar, Annamalai said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke his ties with the INDIA alliance as he realised Narendra Modi was set to become Prime Minister again.
Annamalai also targeted VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan for flagging atrocities against Dalits.
“He is not eligible to speak about social justice since he did not speak about caste discrimination and the cases filed under the SC/ST Act. While the central government has 12 out of 76 ministers from the Schedule Castes, the Tamil Nadu government has only three ministers out of the total 35. Thirumavalavan had to pass a resolution condemning it,” he said.