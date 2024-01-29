TN BJP chief Annamalai scoffs at naming Jallikattu arena after former CM Karunanidhi

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai has ridiculed DMK’s bid to promote it as a champion of traditional Tamil sports jallikattu and rekla. He scorned the naming of the new jallikattu arena opened recently in Madurai after former chief minister M Karunanidhi, citing DMK’s earlier failure to prevent the 2014 Supreme Court ban on the bull-taming event on grounds of animal cruelty.

After inaugurating a rekla race at Kallapalayam junction on Sunday, Annamalai alleged the previous Congress-led central government was behind the ban on the state’s traditional games of jallikattu and rekla. “They also listed bull as an animal that should not be exhibited. DMK, which was in alliance with Congress at that time, was a silent spectator. Later the ban was lifted after the BJP came to power.

Annamalai also demanded the state government should fill vacancies in the government as the DMK had assured in its election manifesto.