Tourists and residents irked over poor interior roads in Yelagiri

TIRUPPUR: The ride to Yelagiri Hills, a renowned tourist destination in Tamil Nadu, is slowly turning into a nightmare for tourists and locals with the poor condition of interior roads. Though the stretches in the main areas of the hillock are well maintained, the tourists unaware of the trauma ahead on the path, often get into accidents and punctures on the shoddy interior roads.

Yelagiri Hills situated in Tirupattur district attracts hundreds of visitors daily, who come to explore the boathouse, mountain view adventure park, entertainment park, and more. While being a prominent tourist spot in the state, the region is also home to around 8,500 residents of 14 hamlets. However, the interior areas of the hill are plagued by poor roads, presenting significant challenges for residents, tourists, and school students.