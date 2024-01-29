UGC drops proposal to de-reserve SC/ST posts in varsities

CHENNAI: After a nationwide backlash for the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) draft guidelines on procedure for de-reservation of vacancies in higher education institutions (HEIs), UGC chairman M Jagadeesh Kumar told TNIE that de-reservation will not find a place in the final guidelines. “This is only the draft and not the final guidelines. This is a document that puts together various Acts and SC judgments on reservation. The final version will not have de-reservation provisions,” Kumar said.

The UGC draft, first reported by TNIE on Sunday, said, “There is a general ban on de-reservation of reserved vacancies (for SCs, STs, and OBCs) in case of direct recruitment. However, in rare and exceptional cases when a vacancy in a Group A post cannot be allowed to remain vacant in public interest, the university concerned may prepare a proposal for de-reservation of the vacancy.”

The UGC, in a separate post on ‘X’ on Sunday, quoting its chairman, said, “This is to clarify that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in Central Educational Institutions (CEI) in the past and there is going to be no such de-reservation. All HEIs must ensure that backlog positions in reserved categories are filled up through concerted efforts.”

After TNIE broke the story, ‘#Cateist_UGC’ hashtag started trending on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) with nearly 35,000 tweets on Sunday. The Union Ministry of Education has also responded to the TNIE report.