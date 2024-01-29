Vellore BJP district secretary alleges trio hit him for chanting Jai Shri Ram

TIRUPATTUR: Three people allegedly attacked the BJP Vellore district secretary and another party member for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at a restaurant in Kulithalai Zameen village in Tirupattur on Saturday night. Police arrested the suspects on Sunday.

According to police, Vellore district secretary of BJP Lokesh Kumar (44) along with Ashok Kumar (43), a party member, both from Gudiyatham, were inspecting spots on the national highway from Gudiyatham to Madhanur to erect banners as a part of BJP’s state president K Annamalai’s ‘EN Mann, En Makkal Padayatra,’ which is set to begin at Gudiyatham on February 2. Around, 11 pm, after checking the spots, both went to a restaurant situated on the highways in Kulithalai Zameen village.