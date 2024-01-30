13,572 birds counted in two-day annual census in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: There has been a 5% increase in the number of birds in Thanjavur as compared to the previous year, according to a recent bird census carried out in the district. During the two-day census, a total of 13,572 birds belonging to 110 different species were identified at the surveyed locations.
As part of the synchronised wetland bird census carried out across the state on January 27 and 28, the forest department collaborated with volunteers to conduct surveys in 23 locations within the district. Key areas covered during the census included Kallanai, Kallaperambur lake, Maraneri, Sellappanpettai, Thenperambur, Samuthiram lake, and Allur lake.
Forest department officials, along with retired officer M Selvam and Endangered Wildlife and Environmental Trust (EWET) president R Satis Kumar, guided volunteers during the census. Asian openbill storks and Indian spot-billed ducks were found in large numbers in the district but there has been a decline in the numbers of small ducks such as coots and grebes, the EWET president told TNIE.
Meanwhile, at the Vaduvur bird sanctuary in Tiruvarur, over 4,000 birds were counted during the census. Notably, painted storks were sighted this year, a positive observation not recorded in the previous census, forest officials said.