13,572 birds counted in two-day annual census in Thanjavur

THANJAVUR: There has been a 5% increase in the number of birds in Thanjavur as compared to the previous year, according to a recent bird census carried out in the district. During the two-day census, a total of 13,572 birds belonging to 110 different species were identified at the surveyed locations.

As part of the synchronised wetland bird census carried out across the state on January 27 and 28, the forest department collaborated with volunteers to conduct surveys in 23 locations within the district. Key areas covered during the census included Kallanai, Kallaperambur lake, Maraneri, Sellappanpettai, Thenperambur, Samuthiram lake, and Allur lake.