18-year-old, mom killed as speeding bus rams car in TN, 22 injured

KALLAKURICHI: A 40-year-old woman and her daughter died and 22 others suffered injuries after a speeding bus collided with a car near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi on Monday.

According to police, in the early hours of Monday, P Azhagurasu (45) of Natham in Dindigul, along with his wife A Jaya (40) and their daughters A Vasanthi (18) and A Vaithegi (14), were en route to Chennai from Edakkal, when a speeding tourist bus, plying from Rameswaram to Kancheepuram hit the rear end of their car on Trichy-Chennai Highway in Asanur near Ulundurpet.