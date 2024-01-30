18-year-old, mom killed as speeding bus rams car in TN, 22 injured

KALLAKURICHI: A 40-year-old woman and her daughter died and 22 others suffered injuries after a speeding bus collided with a car near Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi on Monday.
According to police, in the early hours of Monday, P Azhagurasu (45) of Natham in Dindigul, along with his wife A Jaya (40) and their daughters A Vasanthi (18) and A Vaithegi (14), were en route to Chennai from Edakkal, when a speeding tourist bus, plying from Rameswaram to Kancheepuram hit the rear end of their car on Trichy-Chennai Highway in Asanur near Ulundurpet.
Jaya and Vasanthi died on the spot, while Azhagurasu and Vaithegi sustained severe injuries. Around 20 passengers on the bus also suffered minor injuries in the collision.
Upon receiving the information, police personnel from Edakkal arrived at the scene and transported the injured individuals to the Government hospital in Ulundurpet.
The bodies of the deceased were sent to Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital for postmortem. The accident caused a disruption in highway traffic for nearly two hours.