20-year-old student killed, 35 injured as bus overturns in Erode

ERODE: A 20-year-old student died when a bus carrying students and teachers of a private college on an industrial visit overturned near Veppampalayam in Erode on Sunday night. About 35 passengers were injured in the accident.
The deceased was identified as M Swetha, of Palavanjipalayam in Tirupur district. Police said, “Swetha was pursuing third-year BBA at a private arts and science college at Veppampalayam on Perundurai Road in Erode district.
On Sunday night, students of the BBA department left for an industrial visit in a private bus arranged by the college administration. In all 56 students and three teachers were travelling on the bus.”
“Shortly after the departure, the bus overturned into a roadside ditch while negotiating a bend. Swetha was trapped under the bus and died on the spot. Around 35 people, including students, were injured in the accident,” police said.
On Monday evening, family members of the deceased refused to accept her body, and demanded action against the college administration and the bus driver.
The protesters agreed to receive the body after the police promised to take action.