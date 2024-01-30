20-year-old student killed, 35 injured as bus overturns in Erode

ERODE: A 20-year-old student died when a bus carrying students and teachers of a private college on an industrial visit overturned near Veppampalayam in Erode on Sunday night. About 35 passengers were injured in the accident.

The deceased was identified as M Swetha, of Palavanjipalayam in Tirupur district. Police said, “Swetha was pursuing third-year BBA at a private arts and science college at Veppampalayam on Perundurai Road in Erode district.