28-year-old man marries uncle’s minor daughter in Chennai, held

“They tied the knot and stayed at one of his relatives’ house. The duo on Sunday visited the girl’s father’s house, from where her mother took them to the police station,” a police officer said.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the 28-year-old man was booked under sections 366 of the IPC r/w 4 r/w 17 of the POCSO Act and sections 9 and 10 of the Prevention of the Child Marriage Act.

The accused was remanded on Monday and the girl was admitted to a children’s home.