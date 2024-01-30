55-year-old trampled to death by jumbo in TN's Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A 55-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Maharajakadai in Krishnagiri district on Monday morning. J Sambasivam, a farmer in Maharajakadai locality, died on the spot in the attack by a tusker. He was proceeding to a farmland when he stumbled upon the elephant.

As the news of the tragedy spread over, 100 villagers blocked the Maharajakadai-Kuppam road for more than an hour, urging the forest department officials to take measures to prevent human-animal conflict.

The protest ended after Krishnagiri Deputy Superintendent of Police (in-charge) M Sivalingam, Assistant Conservator of Forest M Raja Mariappan and Hosur MLA Y Prakaash visited the spot and pacified the people.

Last month, a 60-year-old man from Periyasaknavoor village was injured in another attack by a tusker. In the ensuing protest, people demanded solar fencing to keep elephants away from human settlements.