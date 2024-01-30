All mofussil buses to ply from Kilambakkam, Madhavaram terminus in Chennai

CHENNAI: As part of a plan to decongest Koyambedu and the surrounding areas, the transport department on Monday announced that all mofussil bus services of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) headed towards Tiruchy, Salem, Tiruvannamalai and other delta and northern regions will operate from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam and the Madhavaram Bus Terminus (MMBT) from Tuesday.

Currently, SETC and omnibuses headed towards the central and southern districts are being operated from the KCBT.