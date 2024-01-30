'Apologise for false submission on inquiry or face action': Madras HC tells actor Ilavarasu

CHENNAI: Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of Madras High Court on Monday warned film actor and general secretary of Southern India Cinematographers Association ‘Kayal’ M Ilavarasu of action if he failed to tender apology for making false submission in court. The judge granted him a day’s time to respond to the submissions of the police.
Ilavarasu had given a complaint in 2022 alleging misappropriation of funds by previous office-bearers of the association. He then filed a petition in Madras High Court seeking direction to police to hold inquiry within a stipulated time.
The court ordered completion of probe by four months. Ilavarsu then filed a contempt of court petition alleging the police did not comply with the court order.
According to police, Ilavarasu was questioned and his statement recorded on December 12, 2023, and charge sheet was filed in the court concerned the following day.
However, when the contempt of court petition came up for hearing recently, his counsel contended that police questioned him on December 13 and not December 12.
The judge, perusing call detail records and tower location of mobile phone on the particular date, found the allegations against police false and told Ilavarasu to tender an apology. The matter was adjourned for Tuesday.