'Apologise for false submission on inquiry or face action': Madras HC tells actor Ilavarasu

CHENNAI: Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of Madras High Court on Monday warned film actor and general secretary of Southern India Cinematographers Association ‘Kayal’ M Ilavarasu of action if he failed to tender apology for making false submission in court. The judge granted him a day’s time to respond to the submissions of the police.

Ilavarasu had given a complaint in 2022 alleging misappropriation of funds by previous office-bearers of the association. He then filed a petition in Madras High Court seeking direction to police to hold inquiry within a stipulated time.