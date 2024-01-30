Ban movement of mineral-laden trucks during school hours in Tenkasi: Association

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: Members of the Tenkasi Iyarkai Vala Pathukappu Sangam (Tenkasi Natural Resources Conservation Association), led by Secretary S Jameen, submitted a petition to Tenkasi Collector D Ravichandran during the grievance redressal meeting on Monday, demanding a ban on the movement of mineral-laden trucks during school hours.
In his petition, Jameen said that hundreds of mineral-laden vehicles with 10 to 24 wheels from southern districts cross Puliyarai check-post daily en route to Kerala.
"Since these trucks are transporting minerals during school hours, children, particularly those on their way to schools on foot or cycles, cannot proceed on the road due to the dust clouds left behind by the trucks.
They are also finding it difficult to cross the roads. It may be noted that a woman was recently run over by a mineral-laden vehicle in Kanniyakumari. Hence, the district administration should ban such trucks during school hours," the petitioner added.
K Mahendran, a resident of Keezha Puthur, demanded closure of a mineral stock yard in S Puthur town panchayat alleging violations of government rules.
Meanwhile in Tirunelveli, AIADMK's Radhapuram Kasba branch Secretary S Murugesan submitted a petition to the district administration demanding resumption of name transfer on the patta of 'natham' category land. He added that since officials stopped the process of name transfer citing ongoing online process, the public in Radhapuram taluk could not register their documents, avail of bank loans, pay tax to local bodies, and get permits for new houses.