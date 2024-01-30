Birds of many feathers spotted in Ramnad's wetlands

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a rare occurrence, Oystercatcher birds were spotted along the coasts of Ramanathapuram after nearly 35 years by the officials of the wildlife department, following a recent wetland bird census. Notably, the survey this year was conducted across a wider range as compared to the previous years. Officials said that since water bodies have more water this time, there has been a rise in the number of migratory birds.
Usually, the migrant season commences in November and extends till April in the district. During the period, a large number of bird species migrate to Ramanathapuram, where apart from various water bodies, there is also the Gulf of Mannar biosphere park, with a massive mangrove area spread over 600 hectares along the coastline, which is used by birds during nesting season.
While the arrival of migratory birds fluctuated in 2023 due to delayed monsoons, birds later flocked in large numbers as the water bodies were brimming with water.
Notably, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department is conducting the annual synchronised bird census for the year 2023 - 24 (phase 1: wetland bird census & phase 2: terrestrial bird census) across the state on January 27 and 28 and March 3 and 4, respectively.
When contacted, Bagan Jagadish Sudhakar, the wildlife warden of the Gulf of Mannar biosphere park said that in Ramanathapuram Wildlife Division, phase 1 of the census covered 21 wetlands such as Shingle Island, Manoli Island, Arichalmunai, Kadugusandhi, Valinokkam, Uppur, Ariyakundu, Pudumadam, Malattaru River, Kiliyoor Kanmai, RS Mangalam Kanmai, among others, as well as five bird sanctuaries. Over 50 members, including bird experts and college students, participated in the census.
As the availability of water was higher this year, the census covered 26 locations, as compared to 13 last year.
As a result, the number of species spotted this year, 139, was higher than last year’s tally of 99. The most notable among them was the Oystercatcher.
“These Oystercatcher species were usually spotted in Thoothukudi and other areas with rocky shores. Nearly 35 years ago, these species were spotted in Ramanathapuram and there has been no record of their sighting ever since. This year, we spotted a group of five Oystercatchers at Manoli Island,” Sudhakar said.
“While the arrival of birds has increased, there has been a significant decline in the arrival of duck species from Asian countries. Last year, a large number of duck species were spotted in the district. In areas near big tanks, birds could not be spotted as there are thorny trees, and the usage of drones would disturb the birds,” said Ravindran, a birder and environmental activist of Iragugal E-NGO.
He also emphasised that many coastal areas are under threat due to pollution, which could affect the arrival of birds if not addressed.
Wetland bird census 2022 - 23
No. of survey sites:13
Species - 99
Population - 8,676
Wetland bird census 2023 - 24
No. survey sites : 26
Species - 138
Population - 26,541
Sources: Forest department