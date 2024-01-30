Birds of many feathers spotted in Ramnad's wetlands

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a rare occurrence, Oystercatcher birds were spotted along the coasts of Ramanathapuram after nearly 35 years by the officials of the wildlife department, following a recent wetland bird census. Notably, the survey this year was conducted across a wider range as compared to the previous years. Officials said that since water bodies have more water this time, there has been a rise in the number of migratory birds.

Usually, the migrant season commences in November and extends till April in the district. During the period, a large number of bird species migrate to Ramanathapuram, where apart from various water bodies, there is also the Gulf of Mannar biosphere park, with a massive mangrove area spread over 600 hectares along the coastline, which is used by birds during nesting season.