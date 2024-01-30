Caretaker assaults elderly woman in Chennai's Mogappair, arrested

CHENNAI: A 58-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking an elderly woman, whom she was assigned to take care, in Chennai on Sunday. Police said the victim, C Pon Rasathi (84), was living alone in an apartment in West Mogappair.
She hired a caretaker, B Kanniammal (58) of Kancheepuram, through an agency about two months ago.
“On Sunday evening, Kanniammal called Rasathi’s relatives and told them that the octogenarian was rushed to a hospital after she fell down and sustained injuries,” said a senior police officer.
"However, when the relatives checked the CCTV footage from the house, they saw the caretaker had allegedly assaulted the senior citizen and pushed her down,” they added.
The octogenarian is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Based on a complaint, Nolambur Police have registered a case and arrested Rasathi.