Close all illegal aqua farms within six weeks, TN govt told

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the government to take immediate action to close down all illegal aquaculture farms across the state within six weeks.

Justice SM Subramaniam passed the orders on Monday on two writ petitions filed by Purushothaman and Ilayaraja of Tiruvallur district challenging the closure notice issued to their farms.

“In the present case, the petitioners are running aquaculture farms without any permission. Therefore, immediate actions are warranted in respect of all illegal farms across the state. The respondents are directed to immediately take action to close down all illegal farms and prosecute the offenders in the manner contemplated under Section 14 of the Coastal Aquaculture Authorities Act, 2005,” the judge ordered.

Citing punishment of up to three years for violating the Act in carrying out aquaculture farming, the judge directed the authorities concerned to register complaints in respect of all such illegal farms in the state and prosecute the offenders. This exercise is directed to be completed within six weeks.