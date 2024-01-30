Cow attacks 71-year-old man in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 71-year-old man was grievously injured after he was attacked by a stray cow in Triplicane on Monday. The man is currently under treatment at a private hospital.

The Ice House police identified the injured as Kanniappan of Triplicane. He was walking back home after buying milk when the incident happened, the police said.

The cow, which was on the side of the road, attacked Kanniappan by surprise.