Jothihalli residents in TN threaten Lok Sabha poll boycott demanding subway

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Jothihalli village near Marandahalli have approached the Dharmapuri district collector seeking a railway underpass linking their village. In a bid to convey the seriousness of the problems faced by them they threatened not to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“Our village was left without roads after the construction of the railway line connecting Salem and Bengaluru nearly 68 years ago. Now people here have to take a 10-kilometre detour to access healthcare or educational facilities,” said residents. The village has over 1,445 houses and a population of 6,820 people.