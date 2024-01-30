Tamil Nadu

Madras HC bins plea to rename Jallikattu arena

However, it granted liberty to the petitioner to challenge the current name, if aggrieved.
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.
Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)
Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL plea which sought the renaming of new jallikattu arena in Alanganallur as ‘Mamannan Pandiya Neduncheliyan Eruthaluvuthal Thidal’.

A bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar dismissed the plea after government counsel submitted that the arena has already been named after the DMK patriarch and former chief minister M Karunanidhi. However, it granted liberty to the petitioner to challenge the current name, if aggrieved.

The petitioner, G Thirumurugan, founder and state general secretary of the Tamilar Katchi, stated that the arena is the pride of Madurai and it would be best suited to name it after Pandian Neduncheliyan, a king from the Sangam period.

madras high court
jallikattu
Karunanidhi

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com