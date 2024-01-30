Organ donations up in TN but rate of utilisation dips

CHENNAI: Transplantation of major organs such as heart and lungs continues to remain a challenge in Tamil Nadu. In 2023, the state successfully transplanted 65 hearts and 50 lungs, but the utilisation rate has been pegged at a dismal 35% and 22%, respectively, concerning the number of organs harvested.

This is despite a 14% jump in cadaver organ donations in the state in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to data from the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN).