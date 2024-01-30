Parents build equal role as teachers in building society: TN Education Minister

MADURAI: Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi highlighted the role of parents in building a knowledgeable society. He was speaking during the 'Petrorai Kondaduvom' programme organised by the school education department's parent-teachers association on Monday. He also honoured those who contributed to the development of government schools across the region.



Stating that he has inspected schools across 124 constituencies, Poyyamozhi said the main aim of the programme is to reduce the rate of dropouts in the state. He also highlighted the CM's breakfast scheme as one of Chief Minister MK Stalin's significant steps towards progress. Under this, 17 lakh students from 31,008 schools have benefited.