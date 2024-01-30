Parents build equal role as teachers in building society: TN Education Minister

MADURAI: Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi highlighted the role of parents in building a knowledgeable society. He was speaking during the 'Petrorai Kondaduvom' programme organised by the school education department's parent-teachers association on Monday. He also honoured those who contributed to the development of government schools across the region.
Stating that he has inspected schools across 124 constituencies, Poyyamozhi said the main aim of the programme is to reduce the rate of dropouts in the state. He also highlighted the CM's breakfast scheme as one of Chief Minister MK Stalin's significant steps towards progress. Under this, 17 lakh students from 31,008 schools have benefited.
"After the DMK took charge, students from 274 government schools have sought admissions in institutions like the IITs. Highlighting former CM Kamaraj's government school reforms in 1958, Poyyamozhi said donations worth `51 crore have been collected from Madurai district under the scheme.
Earlier, Minister Poyyamozhi distributed appointment orders to 33 block development officers at the Kalaignar Centenary Library. He also distributed 437 certificates to private schools functioning in Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, and Sivaganga during a function at Velammal Engineering College campus.
He also honoured Aayi alias Pooranammal (who donated 52 cents of land worth seven crore rupees to a government school), Thirupathi villas owner Rajendran (who donated Rs 1.1 crore), retired professor Salmon Pappiah (who donated Rs 20 lakh) during the 'Namma School Namma Ooru' programme.
Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, District Collector MS Sangeetha, Principal Secretary to School Education department J Kumarakurubaran and other officials were also present at the programme.